Gs Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Gs Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 727,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,066,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of McKesson by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 57,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $117.19 and a 12 month high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

