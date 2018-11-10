GTT Communications (GTT) Announces Earnings Results

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GTT opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp set a $57.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 702,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,421,998.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore B. Smith III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,745,963.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,318,392 shares of company stock valued at $128,448,440 and sold 11,417 shares valued at $491,901. Insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

