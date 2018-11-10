Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.49.

NYSE LMT opened at $313.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $283.21 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

