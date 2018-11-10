Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPOR. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%. Analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

