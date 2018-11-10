Hacken Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Hacken token can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00012789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. During the last week, Hacken has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hacken has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $24,123.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00251807 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.34 or 0.10209267 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hacken Profile

Hacken launched on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,412,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

