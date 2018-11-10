Hackspace Capital Reaches Market Capitalization of $457,661.00 (HAC)

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Hackspace Capital has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hackspace Capital has a market capitalization of $457,661.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hackspace Capital token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hackspace Capital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00148910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00249822 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $660.39 or 0.10268569 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hackspace Capital Profile

Hackspace Capital’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,468,764 tokens. Hackspace Capital’s official message board is medium.com/@hackspacecap. Hackspace Capital’s official website is hackspace.capital. Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hackspace Capital Token Trading

Hackspace Capital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hackspace Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hackspace Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hackspace Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hackspace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hackspace Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.