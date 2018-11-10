Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Maxim Group

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.87% from the company’s current price.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

