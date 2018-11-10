Halliburton (HAL) VP Anne L. Beaty Sells 1,210 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HAL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 9,356,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,308,685. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 510,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after buying an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Halliburton by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,712 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Halliburton by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Halliburton by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

