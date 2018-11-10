Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HASI. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 33.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $122,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,826.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

