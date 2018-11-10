Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €110.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at equinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.87 ($131.24).

Shares of Hannover Re stock opened at €125.30 ($145.70) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

