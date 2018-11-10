Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) PT Set at €38.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.76 ($40.42).

Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €30.74 ($35.74) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

