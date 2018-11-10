Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ZIL2) a €8.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ElringKlinger has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €10.28 ($11.95).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.86 ($9.14) on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a one year high of €20.48 ($23.81).

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

