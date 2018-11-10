Hawkins (HWKN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $412.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Stauber acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $75,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.