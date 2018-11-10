Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 30th

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.
Hawkins has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.
Shares of HWKN stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
HWKN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.
In other news, VP Daniel J. Stauber purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $75,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
