HC Wainwright Analysts Give Aethlon Medical (AEMD) a $3.00 Price Target

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) has been given a $3.00 target price by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.11. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.04.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

