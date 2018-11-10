HC2 Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (HCHC)

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of HC2 in a report released on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for HC2’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). HC2 had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $496.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.23 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $4.96 on Friday. HC2 has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $240.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HC2 by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 30,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

