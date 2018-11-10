HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright Sells 5,081 Shares

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 5,081 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $720,993.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $143.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,907. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $144.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

