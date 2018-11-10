HCI Group (HCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $58.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

NYSE HCI traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $54.19. 102,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.36. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 35,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at $174,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

