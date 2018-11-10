HCI Group Inc (HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 21st

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NYSE HCI opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.80. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.91 million, a PE ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.36.

HCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

