HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock opened at $92.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $112.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/hdfc-bank-limited-hdb-shares-bought-by-millennium-management-llc.html.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.