H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.90. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Paul Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

