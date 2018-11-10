Head to Head Analysis: China Marine Food Group (CMFO) vs. Medifast (MED)

China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) and Medifast (NYSE:MED) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Marine Food Group and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A Medifast 10.95% 43.45% 30.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Marine Food Group and Medifast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Medifast 0 0 2 0 3.00

Medifast has a consensus target price of $249.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Medifast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Dividends

Medifast pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. China Marine Food Group does not pay a dividend. Medifast pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Medifast shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Medifast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Marine Food Group has a beta of 4.6, indicating that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Marine Food Group and Medifast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medifast $301.56 million 6.34 $27.72 million $2.29 69.82

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than China Marine Food Group.

Summary

Medifast beats China Marine Food Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Marine Food Group

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 16 franchised Medifast weight control centers in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin; and 18 reseller locations in California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

