Head to Head Comparison: COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) and Its Competitors

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ: CLGN) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare COLLPLANT HOLDI/S to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
58.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors
|175
|823
|1452
|73
|2.56
As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 17.77%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S
|-552.97%
|-80.17%
|-41.81%
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors
|-155.54%
|-222.00%
|-23.84%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S
|$480,000.00
|-$6.02 million
|-2.49
|COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors
|$1.39 billion
|$210.14 million
|21.35
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
COLLPLANT HOLDI/S rivals beat COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.