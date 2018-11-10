Head-To-Head Comparison: Sappi (SPPJY) and Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) and Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sappi and Intertape Polymer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intertape Polymer Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sappi and Intertape Polymer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 5.60% 17.70% 5.92% Intertape Polymer Group 6.93% 22.16% 7.78%

Dividends

Sappi pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intertape Polymer Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sappi pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sappi and Intertape Polymer Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.30 billion 0.60 $338.00 million $0.64 9.22 Intertape Polymer Group $898.13 million 0.88 $64.22 million N/A N/A

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than Intertape Polymer Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sappi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sappi has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intertape Polymer Group beats Sappi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, paper pulp, and paper-based solutions to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, and Southern Africa. It offers graphic paper products that are used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail, newspapers, and other print applications; and packaging and specialty papers, which are used in the manufacture of soup sachets, luxury carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, and tissue wadding for household tissue products, as well as casting and release papers for fashion, textiles, automobile, and household industries. The company also provides dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fibre for fashionable clothing and textiles, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products. In addition, it develops and processes biomaterials and biochemicals; and offers sawn timber for construction and furniture manufacturing purposes. Further, Sappi Limited produces and sells green electricity through a network of 5 hydro, 2 gas, and 31 steam turbines that generate approximately 800MW renewable power on 14 sites across 7 countries, as well as produces biogas. The company was formerly known as South African Pulp and Paper Industries Limited and changed its name to Sappi Limited in 1973. Sappi Limited was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. The company offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, polyethylene, water-activated, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes. It also provides flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment. It provides market solutions to the aerospace, automotive, industrial, and building and construction applications. In addition, the company engages in financing business. It sells its products to a range of industry/specialty distributors, retail stores, and end-users in various industries. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

