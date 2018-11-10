Head to Head Contrast: ImmuCell (ICCC) & Arca Biopharma (ABIO)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arca Biopharma has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Arca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -14.07% -4.36% -3.02% Arca Biopharma N/A -120.72% -103.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Arca Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Arca Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmuCell and Arca Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $10.43 million 4.01 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Arca Biopharma N/A N/A -$18.49 million N/A N/A

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Arca Biopharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ImmuCell and Arca Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A Arca Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arca Biopharma has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.96%. Given Arca Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arca Biopharma is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Arca Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves. It also provides California Mastitis Test, which is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing purified Nisin treatment for subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and selling various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to animal health distributors, fleet stores, and direct to farms. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Arca Biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

