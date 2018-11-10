Head to Head Contrast: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) vs. Egalet (EGLT)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Egalet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Egalet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Egalet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -508.70% -40.10% -34.46% Egalet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Egalet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 5 15 0 2.75 Egalet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $75.39, suggesting a potential upside of 44.31%. Egalet has a consensus target price of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7,836.51%. Given Egalet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Egalet is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Egalet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $2.61 million 1,012.38 -$302.13 million ($7.50) -6.97 Egalet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Egalet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Egalet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including Burosumab, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It is also developing a range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that completed Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome. In addition, the company is developing adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy products comprising DTX301, an AAV8 for the treatment of OTC deficiency; DTX401, an AAV8 gene therapy program for the treatment of patients with GSDIa; and DTX201, a FVIII gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A. It has a collaboration agreement with Rentschler Fill Solutions GmbH. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Egalet Company Profile

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. The company is also developing Egalet-002, a Guardian Technology AD, ER, oral oxycodone formulation, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the same indication as ARYMO ER. In addition, its other products include Egalet-003, an AD stimulant product candidate; and Egalet-004, an AD, ER hydrocodone-based product candidate. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize OXAYDO tablets; and Septodont, Inc. to promote SPRIX Nasal Spray. Egalet Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

