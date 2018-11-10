Head to Head Review: Correvio Pharma (CORV) & Its Competitors

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) is one of 526 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Correvio Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Correvio Pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Correvio Pharma $24.00 million -$29.81 million -3.50 Correvio Pharma Competitors $2.03 billion $140.19 million -2.04

Correvio Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Correvio Pharma. Correvio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Correvio Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Correvio Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Correvio Pharma Competitors 3757 10988 25008 829 2.56

Correvio Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.95%. Given Correvio Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Correvio Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Correvio Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Correvio Pharma -68.98% -294.35% -58.04% Correvio Pharma Competitors -2,469.86% -83.87% -25.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Correvio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Correvio Pharma has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Correvio Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Correvio Pharma rivals beat Correvio Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

