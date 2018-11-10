Head to Head Review: DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW (DRWIQ) versus SK Telecom (SKM)

DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW (OTCMKTS:DRWIQ) and SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW alerts:

This table compares DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW and SK Telecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW $43.92 million 0.00 -$15.88 million N/A N/A SK Telecom $15.77 billion 1.05 $2.34 billion $3.66 7.12

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW and SK Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW 0 0 0 0 N/A SK Telecom 1 2 2 0 2.20

Volatility & Risk

DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of SK Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW does not pay a dividend. SK Telecom pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW and SK Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW N/A N/A N/A SK Telecom 18.28% 20.22% 11.21%

Summary

SK Telecom beats DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW Company Profile

DragonWave-X provides packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks in Canada and internationally. It offers packet and hybrid microwave, small cell solutions, and network management products; and mobile backhaul, small cell networks, public safety, state and local government, last-mile fiber extension, and rural cellular backhaul solutions. The company's carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video, and data that enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their bandwidth requirements; and products are used for mobile network backhaul, leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension, and enterprise networks applications. It supports product lines branded under Horizon, Avenue and Avenue Lite, Harmony and Harmony Lite, Harmony Eband, Harmony Enhanced, and Harmony Enhanced MC names. The company sells its products directly and indirectly through its channel partners. It serves carriers, service providers, utilities, WISP's, and enterprises. DragonWave-X was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. DragonWave-X is a subsidiary of Transform-X, Inc.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 30.2 million wireless subscribers. The Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services; broadband Internet access services; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and business communications services comprising leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services. The E-Commerce Services operates 11st, an online open marketplace; Syrup Wallet, a mobile wallet service; OK Cashbag, a loyalty points program; and 11Pay, a convenient and secure payment service. The Other Businesses segment provides portal services under Nate brand name; high-end audio devices and other portable media devices; and residential and small business electronic security and other related alarm monitoring services, as well as operates One Store, a mobile application marketplace. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRAGONWAVE Inc/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.