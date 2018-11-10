Head-To-Head Review: Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY) & World Fuel Services (INT)

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and World Fuel Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co Ltd 7.04% 9.31% 3.50% World Fuel Services -0.25% 7.14% 2.21%

Dividends

Mitsui & Co Ltd pays an annual dividend of $7.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. World Fuel Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Mitsui & Co Ltd pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. World Fuel Services pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. World Fuel Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd and World Fuel Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co Ltd 0 0 0 0 N/A World Fuel Services 1 1 1 0 2.00

World Fuel Services has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and World Fuel Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co Ltd $44.18 billion 0.67 $3.77 billion $42.89 7.70 World Fuel Services $33.70 billion 0.06 -$170.20 million $1.86 15.82

Mitsui & Co Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than World Fuel Services. Mitsui & Co Ltd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Fuel Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of World Fuel Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsui & Co Ltd has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Fuel Services has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Mitsui & Co Ltd Company Profile

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses. It also sells plants, electric power facility, transportation, construction, mining, and peripheral equipment, as well as machine tools and plastics; designs, builds, and operates wastewater treatment plants, and container and air cargo terminals; and imports and sells automobile and auto parts, helicopter, defense, and aerospace products. In addition, the company finances automobile and motorcycle; provides auto parts logistics services; leases and manages freightcar and locomotives; operates chemical tankers; produces salt; and sells solvents and coating materials, petroleum and crude oil, agricultural, marine, energy and base metal, canned and chilled foods, juice ingredient, coffee beans and roasted coffee, food and beverages, packaging materials, groceries, apparel and clothing, electronic devices and equipment, and oil and gas well tubular products. Further, it processes and sells woodchips; manufactures and sells industrial chemicals, fertilizers, saccharified, pharmaceuticals, feedstuff, and information and communication equipment; explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; and offers non life and life insurance agency, warehousing, grain merchandising, real estate asset management, water supply, and financing services. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. This segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo and cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, and to the United States (U.S.) and foreign governments, as well as intergovernmental organizations. The company's Land segment distributes fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as for industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, payment solutions for tolls, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

