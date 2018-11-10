Head-To-Head Survey: Casey’s General Stores (CASY) vs. Fincera (YUANF)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fincera has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Fincera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casey’s General Stores 3.73% 12.38% 4.51% Fincera 20.52% 445.25% 3.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Casey’s General Stores and Fincera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casey’s General Stores 0 5 5 0 2.50 Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Fincera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casey’s General Stores and Fincera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.57 $317.90 million $3.81 34.26 Fincera $156.69 million 4.37 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Fincera does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Fincera on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also provide fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of April 30, 2018, it operated a total of 2,073 stores in 16 Midwest states. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

