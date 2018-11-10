Head-To-Head Survey: Global Arena (GAHC) versus Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR)

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) and Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Get Global Arena alerts:

Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Global Arena does not pay a dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Global Arena has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Waddell & Reed Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena 405.15% N/A -308.61% Waddell & Reed Financial 14.11% 20.10% 13.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Arena and Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $530,000.00 3.93 -$13.68 million N/A N/A Waddell & Reed Financial $1.16 billion 1.34 $141.27 million $1.92 10.34

Waddell & Reed Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Arena and Waddell & Reed Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Waddell & Reed Financial 4 3 0 0 1.43

Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial beats Global Arena on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc., provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Arena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Arena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.