Head to Head Survey: Westaim (WEDXF) vs. Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Westaim alerts:

92.6% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Westaim and Becton Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton Dickinson and 0 4 9 0 2.69

Becton Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $253.69, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Becton Dickinson and’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Becton Dickinson and is more favorable than Westaim.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 414.05% 5.77% 4.90% Becton Dickinson and 1.47% 13.84% 5.38%

Volatility and Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westaim pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Becton Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Becton Dickinson and pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton Dickinson and has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and Becton Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $3.70 million 81.11 $5.57 million N/A N/A Becton Dickinson and $15.98 billion 4.07 $1.10 billion $11.01 22.09

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Westaim on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and women's health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.