HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter valued at $165,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,054. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.49 million, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

