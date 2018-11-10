Hecla Mining (HL) vs. Cambrian Minerals Group (SMPR) Critical Contrast

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) and Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hecla Mining and Cambrian Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63 Cambrian Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hecla Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 90.33%. Given Hecla Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than Cambrian Minerals Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and Cambrian Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -1.02% 2.91% 1.82% Cambrian Minerals Group N/A N/A -25.92%

Risk & Volatility

Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambrian Minerals Group has a beta of -8.64, suggesting that its stock price is 964% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and Cambrian Minerals Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $577.78 million 2.01 -$23.51 million $0.10 24.30 Cambrian Minerals Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Cambrian Minerals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hecla Mining.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cambrian Minerals Group does not pay a dividend. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats Cambrian Minerals Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company also owns interests in the Fire Creek mine located primarily in Lander County, Nevada; the Hollister mine located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Midas property located northeast of Winnemucca, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Cambrian Minerals Group

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company focuses on the laboratory testing, pilot testing, and custom processing of precious metal ores and concentrates from mining industry clients. Its assets include land covering 1,183 deeded acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada; buildings; mine tailings; a dormant milling facility; abandoned milling equipment; and water permits. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

