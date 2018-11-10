HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.00 ($93.02).

Shares of ETR HEI traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €60.10 ($69.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,233,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a 12 month high of €96.00 ($111.63).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

