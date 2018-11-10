Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) PT Set at €3.30 by Kepler Capital Markets

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.62% from the company’s previous close.

HDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. equinet set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Commerzbank set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cfra set a €2.80 ($3.26) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.03 ($3.52).

ETR HDD opened at €1.82 ($2.11) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €2.23 ($2.59) and a fifty-two week high of €3.62 ($4.21).

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

