Heineken (HEINY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has trended neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Heineken earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Heineken’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.08. 63,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

