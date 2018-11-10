Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.92 and last traded at $62.37. Approximately 1,085,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,413,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $83.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -223.62%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

