Henry Schein, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share (HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year. Gabelli also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSIC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.41.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,346 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,656,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 209,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,348,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

