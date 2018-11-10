Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.68. 549,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,630. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 33,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,840,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 343.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,349,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 91.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6,745.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after acquiring an additional 950,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 484.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,086,000 after acquiring an additional 821,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 99.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,921,000 after acquiring an additional 509,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

