Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $394,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,578 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 6,530.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

