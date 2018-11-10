Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 9,700 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $127,910.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald R. Kimble purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

