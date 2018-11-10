Hexx Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $20,416.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hexx has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00010233 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.23 or 0.03306723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $548.66 or 0.08548632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00811581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.10 or 0.01622011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00146814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.02035505 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00466191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00028825 BTC.

About Hexx

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,822,318 coins. Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net. The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin.

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

