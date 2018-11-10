HireMatch (HIRE) Price Hits $0.0180

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One HireMatch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HireMatch has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. HireMatch has a market cap of $580,136.00 and $0.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00149451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00249485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.15 or 0.10303761 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HireMatch Token Profile

HireMatch’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 77,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,238,260 tokens. HireMatch’s official website is hirematch.io. HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HireMatch

HireMatch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HireMatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HireMatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HireMatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

