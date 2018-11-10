Histogenics (HSGX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Histogenics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 1,795,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,151. The company has a market cap of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.02. Histogenics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

HSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Cap M restated a “buy” rating on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Histogenics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Histogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Histogenics to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Histogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Histogenics by 72.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Histogenics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Histogenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

