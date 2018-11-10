HL Financial Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,198 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,908 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,479,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,927,789,000 after buying an additional 2,067,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,425,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $414,298,000 after buying an additional 9,710,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 33,038,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,607,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,297,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $268,973,000 after buying an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,258,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $191,053,000 after buying an additional 530,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 5th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

