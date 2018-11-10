Home Capital Group (HCG) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

HCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.43.

HCG opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$12.48 and a 1-year high of C$18.63.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$101.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 1.78536401233622 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Claude Lamoureux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,300.00. Also, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$30,756.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $396,456.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

