Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,260 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.6% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst-shares-bought-by-dupont-capital-management-corp.html.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.