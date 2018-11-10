Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) and Lingo Media (LMDCF) Head to Head Comparison

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) and Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Lingo Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houghton Mifflin Harcourt -4.35% -14.89% -4.49% Lingo Media -290.63% -342.59% -230.00%

Risk and Volatility

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lingo Media has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Lingo Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1 2 2 0 2.20 Lingo Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is more favorable than Lingo Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Lingo Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houghton Mifflin Harcourt $1.41 billion 0.73 -$103.18 million ($1.25) -6.66 Lingo Media $2.14 million 1.16 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Lingo Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Summary

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt beats Lingo Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students. The Trade Publishing segment primarily develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital formats, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses; and trade and reference materials, such as adult and children's fiction and non-fiction books to schools, colleges, libraries, office supply distributors, and other businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online, and wholesalers. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company has strategic partnership with VIPKid to develop learning programs. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lingo Media Company Profile

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It has co-published approximately 600 million units from library of program titles. This segment prints and sells Lingo Learning's English language training programs to provincial distributors; and licenses Lingo Learning's English language training programs to provincial publishers who print and sell the programs to provincial distributors. The Online English Language Learning segment provides Web-based educational technology English language learning training and assessment solutions, such as Web-based software licensing subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice tools, and multi-platform applications. It offers 2,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Scholar, Campus, English for Success, and Master and English for Success. This segment also markets its products in Latin America through a network of distributors. Lingo Media Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

