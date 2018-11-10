Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 24191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOV. JMP Securities raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 33.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 444.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 409,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 86.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,561,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,895,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

